Pittsburgh Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin Provides Update on Team’s Quarterback Competition

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is still on the hunt for the successor to quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

The successor is in the building – it’s just a question of if it will be Mitchell Trubisky, Kenny Pickett or, yes, Mason Rudolph. As padded practices have begun across the NFL this week, Trubisky remains under center with the first-team offense. Pickett, meanwhile, has leapfrogged Rudolph and is taking snaps with the second-team.

Asked about the switch Monday, Tomlin said it’s all part of the plan.

“There will be more of that,” Tomlin said, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “All of those guys are running in all groups, it’s just part of team development.”

Despite the 2022 first-round pick in Pickett moving up to the second-team, Tomlin said it should be taken with a grain of salt.

“You should not, but I’m sure you will,” said Tomlin when asked if anyone should read into Pickett being the No. 2.

Who Will Mike Tomlin Choose to Be the Starting Quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers?

Trubisky, who signed a two-year, $14.285 million deal with Pittsburgh this offseason, is currently leading the race. Trubisky, 27, has taken every first-team rep and will likely start the Steelers’ first preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, Aug. 13.

That doesn’t guarantee the job is Trubisky’s, however, as per offensive coordinator Matt Canada, Rudolph is firmly in the mix.

“Mason’s getting the second reps right now, almost equal to, maybe slightly less than Mitch,” Canada said Friday. “He’s being given a very fair shot. To this point in camp, it might have been exactly equal. Mason has made a lot of plays at times, he’s played very well at times for us. He’s got a great shot at it. He’s being treated that way. His history with our plays, with our system, is a positive for him.”

Pickett appears to have the steepest mountain to climb of the three, although Monday was his strongest day at training camp thus far. It just so happened to be his first day working with the 2’s, as he did so again on Tuesday.