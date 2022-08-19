Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin Hosts Group of Kids He Saw Fighting on Street at Training Camp

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin hosted a special group of kids at training camp Thursday.

Per Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, Tomlin invited a group of kids he saw fighting on the side of the road to practice. Mike Tomlin was reportedly driving in his car when he pulled over to talk to the kids. As Glazer said, “in obvious shock at who stepped out of the car,” the kids stopped fighting.

A little backstory. @CoachTomlin was driving in his car when he saw these kids fighting in the street. Tomlin pulls over and the kids, in obvious shock at who stepped out of the car, stopped fighting.

But he didn’t stop there.

Mike Tomlin spent the next few hours with the kids before inviting them to practice as his guests. The group of kids, all of whom attend the same local community center, were elated to be running the same drills as their heroes. Running back Najee Harris in particular, had some newfound competition in the backfield.

The love @CoachTomlin has for the kids from @JasmineCampus, and the love they have for him in return, can't be matched. Pure joy.

Mike Tomlin Looking to Push the Right Buttons Heading Into 2022 Season

Mike Tomlin, 50, has a decision to make. For the first time in his 16-year tenure, he has to decide who his starting quarterback will be to open up a season. Ben Roethlisberger is gone, having retired this offseason. Mitchell Trubisky was brought in as a free agent, inking a two-year, $14.285 million deal. Kenny Pickett was then selected 20th overall in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Trubisky, as of now, has the upper hand. He started the team’s first preseason game this past Saturday and will do so again this Saturday. Pickett, however, is hot on his heels after a superb performance against the Seattle Seahawks.

Pickett finished 13-of-15 for 95 yards and two touchdowns. He orchestrated Pittsburgh’s game-winning drive, capping it off with a 24-yard touchdown pass to receiver Tyler Vaughns with three seconds remaining. Tomlin has taken notice, as Pickett has leapfrogged Mason Rudolph as QB2. Mike Tomlin noted Thursday that Pickett will be second in the rotation behind Trubisky against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“All three guys have played well,” Tomlin said. “I really think the main emphasis and mentality in regards to how we structured it this week is we just simply want to see Kenny in more varsity action.”