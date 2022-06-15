Pittsburgh Steelers’ Minkah Fitzpatrick Lands Contract Extension, Becomes Highest Paid Safety in NFL History

New Steelers general manager Omar Khan made his first big move on Wednesday, as Pittsburgh and star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick agreed to a record contract. The five-year deal restructures Fitzpatrick’s salary for the 2022 campaign, while keeping him in black and gold through the 2026 season.

The contract extension over four years is reportedly worth $73.6 million (annual salary of $18.4 million), including $36 million guaranteed. It makes the 25-year-old Fitzpatrick the highest-paid safety in NFL history.

“I really like it here in Pittsburgh. I love the atmosphere, the coaching, the tradition and the history. Being able to continue that for the next few years is definitely a blessing,” Fitzpatrick said in a press release. “I have been playing well the last three seasons, at a high level. But it’s just the beginning – now I just want to keep on chopping … I am still kind of in shock right now. I am really excited, appreciative and thankful.”

Steel City Safety Locked Down

The Steelers acquired Minkah Fitzpatrick from Miami after Week 2 of the 2019 season. In exchange, Pittsburgh sent a 2020 first-round pick back to the Dolphins. It ended up being the No. 18 overall pick. After starting 0-2 that year, Mike Tomlin’s bunch went 8-6 the rest of the way.

Over the past three seasons, Fitzpatrick has been voted to the Associated Press First Team twice and is a two-time Pro Bowler. He has started 46 games for the Steelers, accumulating 203 tackles, four forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, 11 interceptions and three defensive touchdowns.

In 2021, Fitzpatrick had his first 100-tackle season when he recorded a team-best 124 tackles. His career-high 124 tackles led all defensive backs in the NFL last season. It marked the fifth-most by a defensive back in a single season since 2016 and most by a Pittsburgh defensive back since 1987.