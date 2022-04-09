Pittsburgh Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins Dies at 24: Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Reacts

Starting NFL quarterbacks form a brotherhood, no matter which team they represent. When Dwayne Haskins died early Saturday, Patrick Mahomes immediately reacted to the news.

Mahomes immediately shared his thoughts about Haskins when he learned the news. He didn’t even need to mention his name on Twitter. You knew who he was thinking about when he posted: “Prayers man.”

Haskins died early Saturday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported. Details provided by the Miami Herald indicate that Dwayne Haskins died about 6:30 a.m. after being hit by a dump truck. The newspaper said that Florida Highway Patrol still had blocked off lanes of I-595 as they investigated the accident.

Hawkins, the former Ohio State star and the 15th choice of the 2019 NFL draft, was in South Florida for off-season training, per On3. He spent last fall as the third-string quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers and was only active for one game. However, Haskins had a chance for the starting quarterback job in a competition that was ongoing through the offseason. Long-time starter Ben Roethlisberger retired after last fall. The competition to replace him was between Mason Rudolph, Mitch Trubisky, and Haskins.

Dwayne Haskins was three weeks short of his 25th birthday. And he already needed to reboot his NFL career.

However, he’d already reached legendary status at Ohio State, thanks to Haskins fantastic redshirt sophomore season in 2018. Haskins led the nation in passing yards and helped Ohio State to roll to 13 wins. He checked most of the Ohio State boxes. He beat Michigan, badly. Then Haskins led the Buckeyes to victories in the Big Ten title game and the Rose Bowl. Haskins also finished third in Heisman Trophy balloting.

Despite his lack of starting experience, Washington selected Dwayne Haskins with the 15th pick of the 2019 draft. But he won only three games as a starter in two seasons before being released for off-field issues and inefficient play. He threw for 2,804 yards, with 12 touchdown passes against 14 interceptions. His overall starting record was a combined 3-10.

Mahomes was two years ahead of Haskins in his NFL career. But there is that brotherhood. Meanwhile, Arizona’s Kyler Murray was in the same draft class. Murray won the Heisman in 2018 and was with Haskins in New York for the ceremony. Then the Cardinals selected Murray with the No. 1 pick of the draft, 14 spots ahead of Haskins.

Murray also tweeted about Haskins. He wrote: “RIP Dwayne Haskins.. heartbreaking… Prayers to his family & loved ones. Love yours while they’re here!”

RIP Dwayne Haskins.. heartbreaking… Prayers to his family & loved ones.

Robert Griffin III, the 2011 Heisman winner, probably knew better than most anyone about what Haskins endured with Washington. After all, the then Redskins picked Griffin with the No. 2 pick of the 2012 draft. He earned offensive rookie of the year awards that fall. However, Griffin lost his starting job by 2015.

Griffin wrote on Twitter: “Dwayne Haskins died this morning after being hit by a car at only 24 years old. He had so much life ahead of him even beyond the football field. Most will remember him as a star at Ohio State and NFL QB, but let us all send up a prayer for his family who lost so much more.”