pittsburgh-steelers-qb-kenny-pickett-throws-interception-on-first-career-pass-attempt

Kenny Pickett, who the Steelers took in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, entered their game against the New York Jets after Mitch Trubisky struggled throughout the game.

However, while Pickett has played well, his first pass didn’t go as planned.

Kenny Pickett’s first career attempt as an NFL quarterback was an interception by Jets’ safety Jordan Whitehead on a deep ball throw.

Before being pulled from the game, Trubisky completed seven of 13 passes for 84 yards and an interception.

Coach Mike Tomlin had previously said he’s not thinking about changing quarterbacks just ten days ago. That thinking has now changed. Kenny Pickett currently quarterbacks the Pittsburgh Steelers who lead the New York Jets 20-17.

It seems like Steelers fans are rallying around the hometown product, who grew up in New Jersey but played college football for the Pittsburgh Panthers.

“Claypools fault, Doesn’t count in my books,” one fan wrote about the interception in a tweet with over two hundred likes.

Then, another fan took the opportunity to pile on Claypool. “Claypool reeks man,” they wrote.

Another fan seemed unhappy with the decision to bench Trubisky. “Pickett will fail as long as Canada is the OC. This is a joke Mitch got benched.”

One fan took the opportunity to roast Trubisky. “I was wrong to compare Mitch on the Steelers to Mike Glennon as the veteran bridge WB when he was on the Bears. Glennon lasted four full games as the starter, then got benched.”

One Bears fan replied back, saying they witnessed Glennon’s lone victory in that span. “I was present for Glennon’s only Bears victory – a win against the Steelers in which he thoroughly rode the coattails of Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen.”

“Throws a pick on his first pass lmao. Trash franchise,” one anti-Steelers user commented.

“It begins,” one fan says, presumably referring to the Kenny Pickett era.

“About time!” another fan wrote.

“Thank god!!!!!!!!!!!!” one user wrote.

“Hmm can you think of any other Pitt QBs who took over mid season and never gave up the job?” another fan wrote, referring to Dolphins’ legend Dan Marino supplanting starter David Woodley in Week 6 of the 1983 season.

Comparing Kenny Pickett to his fellow University of Pittsburgh alumnus may be a stretch right now, but who knows how Pickett’s career will unfold for the Steelers. In his senior year, he won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. He broke school records for both single-season yards and touchdowns as well as career yards and touchdowns. He left Pitt 33-16 as a starter, throwing for 12,303 passing yards and 81 touchdowns in his career. Pickett also ran for 801 yards and 20 rushing touchdowns in his time with the Pitt Panthers.