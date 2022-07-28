WATCH: Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback Kenny Pickett Brightens a Young Fan’s Day at Training Camp

For a young sports fan, one of the most exhilarating experiences is getting to meet one of their favorite players. Whether it is at an official autograph signing, a grocery store or wherever – it will always put a smile on their face.

After practice on Thursday morning at Pittsburgh Steelers training camp, a young fan named Phillip stood along the side of the field. He was waiting for his favorite player: Kenny Pickett.

When Pickett approached him to sign an autograph, Phillip absolutely lost it. The Steelers caught the whole interaction on video and posted it on social media. It will absolutely brighten up your day.

A young woman next to Phillip told Pickett he was crying because he was afraid he wasn’t going to meet Pittsburgh’s rookie quarterback. But Pickett came to save the day. He signed Phillip’s souvenir football, patted him on the head and shook his hand on the way out.

The Steelers took Pickett 20th overall in April’s NFL Draft from the hometown Pitt Panthers. He was the first quarterback the franchise selected in the first round since Ben Roethlisberger in 2004. Looks like he is already a fan favorite, and he has a charming personality to share with his supporters.

Kenny Pickett Likely Third on Steelers’ Quarterback Depth Chart

Earlier this week, head coach Mike Tomlin gave an early update on Pittsburgh’s three-man battle at the quarterback position. Throughout summer workouts, there appeared to be a clear pecking order of Mitchell Trubisky at No. 1, Mason Rudolph in the backup role and Kenny Pickett as the third option.

And that seems to have continued into training camp. Although the quarterback battle will be a top concern for the Steelers over the next month, Tomlin is not rushing to a decision.

“I’ll say this because that’s the elephant in the room: We’re not going to micromanage or overmanage this quarterback competition,” Tomlin said. “The depth chart will not rest on every throw, we’re going to be a little more steady than that. I think it’s important, from a leadership standpoint, to not overmanage it, to not be too impulsive. That’s what I relayed to those guys, and our actions will continue to display that mindset.”

Tomlin is entering his 16th season as Pittsburgh’s head coach. He has never known a primary starter other than Ben Roethlisberger, who started 207-of-241 games during Tomlin’s tenure.

“It’s scary because it’s the unknown,” Tomlin shared. “We’re venturing to a territory we haven’t been here in a long time from a quarterback perspective, at least for me personally. But it’s exciting also.”