CHECK IT OUT: Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback Kenny Pickett, Fiancée Announce Wedding Date

Regardless if he is the starter or the third-string quarterback when the Pittsburgh Steelers begin their 2022 campaign, Kenny Pickett’s future will be bright. The 24-year-old rookie and his fiancée, Amy Paternoster, have officially announced a date for their wedding.

Pickett announced the news in an Instagram post with the caption “6/24/2023 ❤️” and the location geotagged as “The Mrs.”

Paternoster has been with Pickett this week in Latrobe, Pennsylvania at Steelers training camp. She posted on Instagram a picture of the two after Pittsburgh’s first practice, writing “Day 1 in the books!! So excited for my “little” camper.”

Pickett and Paternoster went “Instagram official” on April 6, 2021, and he proposed on January 23, 2022.

It is not known how they met originally, but they both grew up in New Jersey. Their hometowns (Pickett is from Oakhurst and Paternoster is from Wall) are about 15 minutes away from each other in the northeastern part of the state. While Pickett – of course – went on to play at Pitt, Paternoster stayed closer to home and played soccer at Princeton.

Kenny Pickett Brightens a Young Fan’s Day at Training Camp

After a practice last week at Pittsburgh Steelers training camp, a young fan named Phillip stood along the side of the field. He was waiting for his favorite player: Kenny Pickett.

When Pickett approached him to sign an autograph, Phillip absolutely lost it. The Steelers caught the whole interaction on video and posted it on social media. It will absolutely brighten up your day.

Pittsburgh took Pickett 20th overall in April’s NFL Draft from the hometown Pitt Panthers. He was the first quarterback the franchise selected in the first round since Ben Roethlisberger in 2004. Looks like he is already a fan favorite, and he has a charming personality to share with his supporters.