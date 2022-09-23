Pittsburgh Steelers Safety Damontae Kazee Suspended 3 Games By NFL

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Demontae Kazee has yet to make his 2022 debut, beginning the season on injured reserve with a wrist injury.

Kazee cannot return until at least Week 6 after the NFL suspended him for three games Wednesday for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. Kazee’s suspension will begin immediately, although he must remain on injured reserve through Week 4.

“He accepts the punishment handed down from the league and he will now move on,” Kazee’s agent, Ron Butler, told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via text.

Kazee, 29, signed a one-year deal with Pittsburgh this offseason. He spent the 2021 campaign with the Dallas Cowboys, starting 15 games and recording 52 tackles with two interceptions. Kazee spent the previous four seasons with the Atlanta Falcons. In 52 games, he racked up 199 tackles and picked off 10 passes.

Kazee was arrested for DWI last season while with Dallas. The league did not discipline him and he never missed a game. Kazee said during training camp that the arrest steered teams away from him during free agency. The Steelers brought him on the veteran minimum of $1.35 million.

Steelers Looking for Improvement Out of Offense in Week 3

The Steelers (1-1) are on the road Thursday night against the Cleveland Browns (1-1). It’ll be quarterback Mitchell Trubisky’s third start with Pittsburgh, coming off two inconsistent performances.

Trubisky and the Steelers’ offense struggled in their 17-14 Week 2 loss against the New England Patriots on Sunday. A loud and boisterous “Kenny” chant cascaded from the top down of Acrisure Stadium as the Pittsburgh faithful made it known that they wanted to see Kenny Pickett under center.

But don’t get your hopes up, Steelers fans. This is still Trubisky’s team — for now. The 2022 first-round pick’s time may come at some point this season, but Trubisky will get more of an opportunity to iron out the kinks with the offense. Head coach Mike Tomlin indicated such on the recent edition his weekly show.

“We’re two weeks in,” Tomlin said, via Steelers Depot. “I’m not even in the neighborhood of having discussions like that, man. I’m more concerned about out collective growth and development and what we’re putting together in terms of what we desire to do to engineer victory and he’s just simply a component of it.”