Pittsburgh Steelers To Honor Dwayne Haskins With Helmet Sticker: PHOTOS

The NFL season got underway last night as the defending champions Los Angeles Rams faced off against Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills. The Bills dominated the game, ultimately winning 31-10.

The rest of the NFL Week 1 slate kicks off this Sunday, September 11. The Pittsburgh Steelers start their season with a tough divisional matchup against the defending AFC Champions, the Cincinnati Bengals.

While the Steelers have had a busy offseason with a quarterback battle taking centerstage, this offseason has also been a very difficult one for many in the Steelers’ locker room and organization. Back in April, backup quarterback Dwayne Haskins, while training in Florida with other Steelers teammates, tragically died in an accident. He was struck and killed by a truck while crossing an intersection.

In honor of Haskins’ life and time with the team, the Pittsburgh Steelers unveiled a “No. 3” helmet sticker, the number of Dwayne Haskins while he played in Pittsburgh.

Bleacher Report tweeted a photo of the helmet stickers that contain Haskins’ No. 3.

The Steelers will wear a No. 3 sticker on their helmets this year in honor of their late teammate Dwayne Haskins pic.twitter.com/cJsHdTaDbH — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 9, 2022

Haskins was originally drafted by the Washington Commanders in 2019 in the first round with the fifteenth overall pick. However, Haskins was released near the end of 2020 after never gaining solid footing as the starter. In January 2021, the Pittsburgh Steelers signed the young quarterback in hopes of reviving his once-promising career.

He served as a backup with the team all of 2021 and resigned a deal on March 16, 2022. However, a month later, while training with some Steelers teammates, tragedy struck. Haskins was killed after getting struck by a dump truck near Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Dwayne Haskins’ Honored By Teammates, University

Toxicology reports showed that Dwayne Haskins blood-alcohol level was 0.20. Reports also indicate Haskins tested positive for ketamine and norketamine, drugs that can be used either medicinally or recreationally.

The report said he was “witnessed waving cars down on the shoulder” of I-595 before he was struck. He died of blunt force trauma and the death was deemed to be accidental, per the autopsy report.

According to the medical examiner’s report, investigators found his vehicle on the side of the road. A “female companion” was inside the car. The unnamed woman said Haskins had left the car looking for gas.

At the time of his death, there was an outpouring of messages from teammates, coaches, and loved ones. Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin posted a heartfelt statement on Twitter.

Statement from Head Coach Mike Tomlin: pic.twitter.com/hI5QaKzBUq — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 9, 2022

His college team Ohio State also posted a heartwarming photograph on their Twitter at the time of his death. They hung two of his No. 7 jerseys on the gates of Ohio Stadium. “Once a Buckeye, Always a Buckeye,” the caption reads.

Once a Buckeye, Always a Buckeye pic.twitter.com/sXADa4HvEq — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) April 10, 2022

The Pittsburgh Steelers will wear the helmet stickers for the first time when they take on Joe Burrow and the defending-AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals. That game kicks off at 1:00 EST this Sunday, September 11th at the Bengals’ newly-named Paycor Stadium.