Pittsburgh Steelers Trade WR Chase Claypool to Chicago Bears, NFL Fans Go Bonkers

Chase Claypool’s time with the Pittsburgh Steelers has come to an end. ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Tuesday the Steelers are sending the receiver to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

It’s a major splash midway through the 2023 NFL season, one that created plenty of conversation on social media. Claypool spent his first 2 1/2 years with the Steelers and ranked fourth on the team this season in receiving yards.

Through eight games, Claypool totaled 311 yards and a touchdown on 32 catches. He joins a Bears team that desperately needs targets in the passing attack. His arrival should help quarterback Justin Fields for the remainder of the season.

After news broke, fans on social media had plenty of reaction.

“Getting a 2nd (round pick) for Chase Claypool is highway robbery lol,” one NFL fan wrote on Twitter.

Another social media user wrote, “That man barely worth a 4th rounder.”

The most common phrase on Twitter after news broke of the Claypool trade? “The Bears got fleeced.”

During his NFL career, Claypool has played in 39 career games with 153 receptions for 2,044 yards and 12 touchdowns. He’ll be getting a fresh start in Chicago.

Pittsburgh Steelers Offense Needs to Make Changes

Well, it’s hard to know if this was the kind of change Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was talking about after Sunday’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, but it’s something.

After the Steelers’ 35-13 loss to the Eagles over the weekend, the rookie gunslinger said something needed to change with the offense. He didn’t mention anything specific, but his frustration was palpable.

“Something’s got to change, right? It’s insane to do the same thing over and over and expect something different,” Pickett said, according to Brian Batko of the Post-Gazette. “We’ve been having these problems all year, that has to get changed.”

Maybe trading a receiver isn’t exactly what Pickett had in mind, but at least Pittsburgh made some sort of move. Considering the Steelers only landed a second-round pick, the change probably won’t help much this year.