pittsburgh-steelers-twitter-account-perfectly-trolls-cincinnati-bengals-after-insane-win

The Cincinnati Bengals’ Twitter account woke up Sunday in a trolling mood. But after the Bengals fell to AFC North rival Pittsburgh Steelers, 23-20, they were on the receiving end of an epic troll.

Ahead of the Week 1 matchup, the Bengals Twitter account changed their bio. “What are they even steeling,” their bio read.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow then proceeded to turn the ball over five times, including four interceptions. The Steelers Twitter account countered with a troll of their own.

The Steelers’ troll aged quite well, as they were able to triumph in overtime on the leg of Chris Boswell.

Steelers Defeat Bengals in Overtime, Lose Key Player

It was a battle of who wants to make a kick in overtime between Boswell and Evan McPherson. McPherson was up first, having a 29-yard attempt with 3:37 remaining to win the game for Cincinnati. McPherson watched his kick sail left.

Boswell followed McPherson with a 55-yard attempt with 2:27 left in the extra period of play. His attempt pushed left and hit the goal post. Boswell would get another opportunity with five ticks to go, this time connecting on a 53-yarder to win the game for the Steelers.

Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt missed out on the action after picking up an injury. Watt suffered what is believed to be a torn pectoral muscle. He will be scanned Monday to determine the severity of the injury. Prior to the injury, Watt was arguably the best player on the field for either side. Watt recorded six tackles, three for loss, a sack and an interception.