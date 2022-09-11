pittsburgh-steelers-worried-tj-watt-sustained-season-ending-injury-in-wild-bengals-game

The Pittsburgh Steelers escaped with a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, but didn’t make it out without an injury to one of their key players. Linebacker TJ Watt is believed to have torn his pectoral muscle during overtime, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Watt, the reigning AP Defensive Player of the Year, is scheduled to undergo scans Monday to confirm his diagnosis. Those watching at home were able to read Watt’s lips after coming off the field. Watt said “I tore my pec.” He exited to locker room immediately.

I'm not a lip-reader, but there are others suggesting T.J. Watt's saying, 'I tore my pec,' in coming off a few minutes ago. He's gone to the locker room.pic.twitter.com/LtvogDv20n — Dejan Kovacevic (@Dejan_Kovacevic) September 11, 2022

Prior to the injury, Watt was arguably the best player on the field for either side. Watt recorded six tackles, three for loss, a sack and an interception.

TJ Watt missed out on all the madness that took place after his injury. It was a battle of who wants to make a kick in overtime between Chris Boswell and Evan McPherson. McPherson was up first, having a 29-yard attempt with 3:37 remaining to win the game for Cincinnati. McPherson watched his kick sail left.

Boswell followed McPherson with a 55-yard attempt with 2:27 left in the extra period of play. His attempt pushed left and hit the goal post. Boswell would get another opportunity with five ticks to go, this time connecting on a 53-yarder to win the game for the Steelers.

TJ Watt Not the Only Steeler to Go Down With Injury

Watt wasn’t the only Steeler to pick up an injury. Running back Najee Harris exited the game in the fourth after suffering a foot injury. Harris limped off the field and did not return. He had a Lisfranc sprain in his foot during training camp but said he was completely healthy entering the season.