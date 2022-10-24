Podcaster Sofia Franklyn Claims LeBron James Cheats on His Wife

Popular podcast host Sofia Franklyn recently claimed that Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James routinely cheats on his wife, Savannah.

The former Barstool Sports “Call Her Daddy” host made the accusations on her most recent episode of “Sofia with an F.” Franklyn was in the middle of discussing Maroon 5 lead singer Adam Levine’s alleged affair, when she name-dropped James.

“Don’t be dumb,” Franklyn said, via BroBible. “You are famous, Adam, you know how f—— famous you are. You can be a little sly about it. Leonardo Dicaprio, I know for a fact, I mean, I’ve never been invited but my friends have. He goes out, and his bodyguards or whatever go up to the girls, ask them if they want to go back to his house or wherever. They sign an NDA. LeBron James, same shit. Should I be outing all these people?”

She then claimed that James has been forced to sign many NDA’s over the years.

“LeBron James has various parties, constantly where NDAs need to be signed and women are at,” Franklyn said. “You didn’t know that? You didn’t know LeBron’s a cheetah?”

James, 37, has been married to his wife since 2013. The couple are high school sweethearts and have two sons and one daughter together.

LeBron James Off to Frustrating Start in Year 20

James is in his 20th year in the NBA and now fifth with the Lakers. It has been a frustrating start to the season, with Los Angeles sitting at 0-3 following its 106-104 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers Sunday. Still, however, the 18-time All-Star and four-time NBA champion is showing no signs of slowing down. James is averaging 27.3 points, 11.0 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game on 47.7% from the field.

The Lakers are having trouble from distance, shooting a paltry 25-of-118 (21.2%) from three. Per ESPN Stats and Info, the Lakers’ three-point shooting clip is the second-worst for any team in history that has taken at least 100 3-pointers over any three-game span.

“To be completely honest, we’re not a team constructed of great shooting,” said James, following the 123-109 loss to the Golden State Warriors on opening night. “It’s not like we’re sitting here with a lot of lasers on our team.”