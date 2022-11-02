Police Arrest Teenager in Connection to Brian Robinson Shooting

The Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department announced Wednesday that an arrest has been made in connection to the August shooting of Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson.

Police charged a 17-year-old juvenile male — who was 16 at the time of the offense — with assault with an intent to rob while armed (gun). The case remains under investigation.

“The suspects brandished handguns and attempted to rob the victim,” police said in a statement. “During the robbery attempt, one of the suspects fired a handgun, striking the victim. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle without obtaining any property.”

Robinson was the victim of an attempted carjacking. He was shot in his lower body at around 6 p.m. in Washington D.C. on Aug. 28 while out getting something to eat. He was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Robinson underwent successful surgery and was reportedly off crutches a week later.

He made his return and NFL debut in the Week 5 loss to the Tennessee Titans, carrying the ball nine times for 22 yards. In four games, Robinson has rushed 175 yards and a score on 3.2 yards per carry.

Brian Robinson Grateful to Be Playing Months Removed From Shooting

Robinson spoke with the media after returning to practice for the first time and said that being in the hospital was the “lowest point” in his life.

“That was probably the lowest point I’ve ever been in my life,” Robinson told reporters, via ESPN. “The only thing I remember is just receiving all the love and everybody reaching out to me, just spreading the love… People probably didn’t know. I don’t think the crowd knows how much that meant to me.

“It’s been a long five weeks, but it’s a lot of work. We put in a lot of work over that time. I can say I did everything I needed to do over that time period to make sure I was here today.”

Speaking of the recovery process, Robinson said he learned that he could “pretty much fight anything.”

“I’ve … dealt with so much adversity in my life,” Robinson said. “This is just another situation where I just got to be stronger than what I’m up against. I’ve had my tests, just having to be away from ball, be away from the organization for a little while just to kind of get myself together. But all of that time was very much needed.”