Police Charge Memphis Player For Sucker Punching Opponent in Handshake Line After Loss

Memphis guard Jamirah Shutes has been charged with assault after allegedly punching Bowling Green’s Elissa Brett in the post-game handshake line following a WNIT game. The incident occurred on Thursday night after the third-round contest.

The Bowling Green State University Police Department issued a statement.

“Following Thursday’s unwarranted physical incident after the WNIT home game , the Bowling Green State University Police Department has charged a member of the Memphis women’s basketball team with assault,” the statement said per, FOX News.

“Violence is never acceptable, and our priority remains the health, safety and support of our student-athlete, who is recovering and doing well. This is an active investigation in conjunction with the City of Bowling Green Prosecutor, and no further comment is available at this time.”

Bowling Green defeated Memphis 73-60 in the Sweet Sixteen of the WNIT. In the post-game handshake line , Shutes appeared to stop when she met Brett. She then struck the Bowling Green player , forcing her to fall to the ground.

Brett reportedly sustained swelling to her right eye as a result of the punch. A Memphis coach appeared to restrain Shutes and escort her off the court. It’s unclear what might’ve provoked the incident between the two.

Shutes scored more than 1 , 000 points in her career while at Memphis and ranks 13th all-time on the school’s scoring list.

Neither Shutes nor Brett have released statements regarding the situation at this time. Bowling Green is also conducting its own investigation into the matter.

Memphis Releases Statement on Post-Game Incident

Following the ugly incident on Thursday evening , Memphis released a statement of its own. The school is working with local authorities and says it will “cooperate fully” as the investigation continues.

“The incident that occurred following Thursday’s women’s basketball game was extremely unfortunate and certainly not consistent with, or representative of, our expectations for our programs and student-athletes,” the statement said.

“Because the incident occurred after the game, jurisdiction falls in the hands of local authorities, and we are cooperating fully with their process. To be respectful of that process, we will not comment further until it is complete.”

Shutes finished Thursday’s game with 13 points and four rebounds for Memphis. Brett totaled 15 points and collected six boards in the victory for Bowling Green.

Memphis’ season ended with a 22-11 record.