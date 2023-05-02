Police investigating after massive high school baseball brawl erupts over taunt

Just because baseball is ‘America’s pastime’ doesn’t mean it can’t get messy sometimes. That was proven true once again following a high school game in California last week.

Norwalk High School and Mayfair High School matched up on the diamond on Wednesday last week in Lakewood, which is just outside of Los Angeles. Norwalk won the matchup 3-2 and, after sweeping the series, one of the players brought a broom to the handshake line. That rubbed enough people the wrong way that it then led to a full-blown melee at home plate.

Mayfair vs. Norwalk gets fiesty. pic.twitter.com/AtaZe0HWWJ — Mateo de $eal Beach (@MattmoneyM) April 27, 2023

The skirmish lasted over a minute and it involved both student-athletes and coaches.

Was shared video of brawl between Norwalk and Mayfair baseball today. Norwalk won 3-2 and both teams are headed to the playoffs. But this could have some repercussions. pic.twitter.com/1l3xUygbBt — Fred J. Robledo 👨🏻‍💻 (@SGVNSports) April 27, 2023

In an update from TMZ, the Lakewood Sheriff’s Department said the police did respond and that that incident is currently under investigation.

“An update will be released once the investigation is complete,” they said to TMZ.

Administration and The California Interscholastic Federation also told them that everyone is currently gathering information. That will then lead to discipline later on down the road.

With the postseason essentially here at the high school baseball level, this was not the ideal finish for either side toward the end of their seasons. We’ll just have to wait and see whether it affects either side and how this taunt and this brawl determines how their season ends.

Fan at Colorado Rockies Game Tackles Mascot Dancing on Top of Dugout, Police Investigating

A mascot’s job is to interact with and excite fans. That’s kind of what Dinger, the mascot for the Colorado Rockies’ was able to do with one particular fan during a recent game.

In the video of the incident, Dinger is standing on top of the dugout, doing a little dance. The mascot turns its back to the fans, shaking his tail. That’s when the fan decided to jump on the dugout and surprise the mascot by tackling Dinger.

You can watch the incident, here:

Why'd he go after the mascot like that?! 😭 pic.twitter.com/qD3v4H9GIs — Outsider Sports (@OutsiderSports) April 12, 2023

Luckily for Colorado Rockies fans everywhere, Dinger jumped up quickly and got away from the angry fan.

Now, it’s being reported that police are now investigating the incident.

The Colorado Rockies have not yet made a comment on the matter. However, a Denver Police Department spokesperson said, “We are working with our partners at the Colorado Rockies to identify the suspect.”

According to another fan, Dinger was out on the field later in the game. So, it’s true what they always say, you can’t keep a good mascot down.