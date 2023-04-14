Police Post Reward For Man Who Attacked Colorado Rockies Mascot ‘Dinger’ During Game

A couple of days ago, a fan tackled Dinger, the mascot for the Colorado Rockies. Shortly after that, a video of the incident went viral, even though the fan who attacked Dinger somehow got away.

Now, that fan is finding himself in a rocky situation as Denver Police have posted a reward for information relating to their suspect in the case.

“Do you have any information that can help locate or identify this suspect? If so, please call @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-STOP(7867). You can report anonymously and earn a reward up to $2,000,” the Denver Police tweeted.

Along with the call for information, there is also a picture of the man suspected of attacking Dinger. In that picture, there’s a hint at what might have led to the attack.

The suspect, who has blonde and disheveled hair, is seen drinking a beer in the picture posted from the game. So, while it’s hard to say how many drinks this person had, it’s safe to say that he wasn’t entirely sober.

The incident itself happened when Dinger was dancing on top of the dugout and the fan took exception to it. He jumped onto the dugout and tackled the beloved mascot before another person came in and broke it up.

Shortly after, Dinger was seen back on the field, so hopefully the person in the costume wasn’t injured. However, it’s still incredible that the fan was able to leave Coors Field without being stopped after that incident.

MLB Pitcher is Upset About Beer Sales

With the pace of MLB games changing, teams noticed that fans had less time to drink, and therefore buy, beer at games. So, many teams have decided to expand beer sales to the eighth inning, rather than ending them in the seventh inning.

However, Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Matt Strahm isn’t happy with this change.

“The reason we stopped in the seventh before was to give our fans time to sober up and drive home safe, correct? So, now, with a faster-pace game — and me just being a man of common sense — if the game is going to finish quicker, would we not move the alcohol sales back to the sixth inning to give our fans time to sober up and drive home? Instead, we’re going to the eighth. And now you’re putting our fans and our family at risk driving home with people who have just drank beers 22 minutes ago,” Strahm said.

“My thing is when you’re looking at the safety of your fans? That’s probably not the smartest decision to extend it into the eighth. But, just using common sense — we stopped it in the seventh for the safety of fans and people getting home. Like, it just, it makes no sense to me that you’re going to allow it to the eighth inning.”