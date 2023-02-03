Police Report Reveals Unsettling Allegations Against Eagles Lineman in Rape, Kidnapping Indictment

A few days ago, Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Josh Sills was indicted on rape and kidnapping charges. Now, new facts have emerged regarding the situation, which Fox News shared on Friday. Here were the rather disturbing details on the crime Sills was indicted for:

“The victim, identified at the time as a 21-year-old female, told the deputy that Sills had dropped her and her cousin off at the relative’s home at around 2 a.m., but when she attempted to exit his vehicle, he allegedly ‘grabbed her by the arm and pulled her back into the truck.’ According to the report, the victim said Sills then ‘grabbed her by her ponytail and tried to kiss her,’ and when another friend in a separate vehicle drove up behind his, he allegedly ‘grabbed her by the neck and threw her down on the seat and got on top of her so no one could see them inside the truck.'”

“The report went on to say that Sills allegedly forced the victim to perform a sex act for ‘approximately 20 minutes. The victim said she made repeated attempts to stop Sills throughout the duration of the incident. Sills then only agreed to release the victim after he repeatedly asked ‘if she would talk to him again.'”

“The police report stated that the victim went to high school with Sills and had known him for seven or eight years at the time.”

Eagles Lineman Indicted on Rape, Kidnapping Charges 10 Days Before Super Bowl

Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Josh Sills has been indicted on rape and kidnapping charges. According to prosecutors in Sills’ home state of Ohio, the charges stem from a Dec. 2019 incident.

Officials said via TMZ Sports that Sills “engaged in sexual activity that was not consensual and held a victim against her will.” An investigation took place which concluded Sills would receive two different felony charges — one for rape and another for kidnapping.

Sills will appear in court just four days after the Super Bowl, with a hearing scheduled for Feb. 16.