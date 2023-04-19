Possums Continue Invading MLB Stadiums, This Time at LA’s Dodger Stadium

Baseball, hot dogs, apple pie and… possums? It seems to be the case of late with another of the furry quadrupeds infiltrating a Major League Baseball stadium.

Shortly before the Los Angeles Dodgers hosted the New York Mets on Wednesday, stadium staff was in the upper deck corralling a loose possum. According to Mets beat writer Tim Healey, there were around a dozen people the possum hunt.

No word yet on the success of their endeavor.

There are a dozen Dodger Stadium workers chasing a possum in the upper deck right now. — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) April 19, 2023

Apparently the possum hasn’t been too much trouble, as the updates have been slim since Healey’s pregame update. And it will probably be overshadowed by Mets pitcher Max Scherzer getting ejected for having a foreign substance on him.

And while possums get a bad rap, they eat an array of bugs that are pests or carry disease and, contrary to popular belief, cannot carry rabies. But the allure of stadium hot dog bits might’ve been too much for this particular possum.

Or perhaps North America’s only marsupial is just a big fan of America’s past time.

Possum Takes Over Mets Broadcast Booth At A’s Stadium, Forces Move

The Oakland A’s have had some trouble getting fans to come watch home games, to say the least. It turns out they might have one hiding out in a broadcast booth.

A possum has set up shop — forcing the visiting MLB broadcasters to move.

The New York Mets are in town for a series against Oakland this weekend, and broadcasters Gary Cohen and Ron Darling had to move to another booth at the last minute. Cohen relayed the story of how they found out, and it did not disappoint.

A possum has taken ownership of Oakland’s visiting broadcast booth pic.twitter.com/veg8qcxrWh — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 15, 2023

Cohen said he first received word last September about the possum making its home in the visitor’s booth, so he knew it was there. But as Darling got there, he said he was told — rather emphatically — to move into another.

“I came here and went to the booth,” Darling said. “And people grabbed me almost tackled me and pushed me into this booth.”

But an old friend had a unique experience with the possum when the Los Angeles Angels visited the A’s to start the season.

“The Angels played here at the beginning of the season. They were the first team in, and Wayne Randazzo — our friend — is now the television voice of the Angels,” Cohen said. “And he told us that in the opening game of the season, the possum — who apparently lives somewhere in the wall behind that visitor’s TV booth — made an appearance during the game in their booth. It was just, you know, crawling around, minding own possum business, walking across the counter.

“I mean, he wasn’t you know trying to horn in on the broadcast. He was just doing his possum things.”