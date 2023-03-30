President Biden Meets With Damar Hamlin in the Oval Office

It’s been a whirlwind three months for Damar Hamlin since the Buffalo Bills defensive back collapsed during an NFL game in January. On Thursday, those winds took him to a special place: The Oval Office for a meeting with the president.

President Joe Biden and Hamlin met in the oval on Thursday. This came a day after the defensive back had been on Capital Hill to urge for more AEDs in schools.

“Damar Hamlin’s courage, resilience, and spirit inspired the American people. And what’s more: he turned recovery into action – and our country is better for it. It was my honor to have him and his family here today,” Biden said in the tweet from the POTUS account.

For a player who strived to give back and make an impact prior to the world knowing his name for the darkest reasons, Hamlin has done exactly what Biden said: Turned recovery into action.

Donors raised more than $8 million on Hamlin’s was toy drive GoFundMe while he was in a coma. The GoFundMe page has since been updated to indicate the money will be used for additional charitable purposes.

Because there was an AED on the field when Hamlin collapsed, he’s still around. And now he’s is urging lawmakers to take action so everyone is afforded the same second chance that he got.

Specifically, he was there to help introduce the Access to AEDs Act.

The bipartisan bill introduced in the US House would establish a grant program to provide schools across the country with funds to purchase and maintain AEDs, strengthen CPR training and develop cardiac emergency response plans, per Carma Hassan of CNN.

“Sudden cardiac arrest happens to more than 7,000 kids under the age of 18 every year in our country. 7,000 kids every year,” Hamlin said. “The majority of the kids impacted are student-athletes. And research shows that 1 in every 300 youth has an undetected heart condition that puts them at risk. For schools that have AEDs, the survival rate for the children from sudden cardiac arrest is seven times higher.

“The Access to AEDs Act will help ensure that schools are just as prepared and trained to respond in a time of crisis as those on the sideline of an NFL game.”

Hamlin obviously didn’t play for the remainder of the Bills season. And his playing future is still likely in some flux. But even if he doesn’t play a down of football again, Hamlin has made a massive impact.