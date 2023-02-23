President Joe Biden, White House Respond to Georgia Football Claim on National Championship Ceremony

The Georgia Bulldogs have officially been invited to the White House to commemorate their second consecutive national championship.

“The President looks forward to welcoming the Georgia Bulldogs to the White House,” a White House official told Seth Emerson of The Athletic Wednesday.

A White House visit is the only celebration which has eluded the back-to-back champions. Head coach Kirby Smart and his team didn’t receive an invitation last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and it appeared the same was to be true this year. Georgia defensive lineman Warren Brinson said on Twitter Monday that the Bulldogs once again missed out on a White House invitation.

“No invite to the White House is crazy [sweat emoji] @POTUS,” Brinson wrote.

This year, multiple Georgia representatives requested the White House invite the team after its dominant 65-7 victory over the TCU Horned Frogs.

The letter — signed by Sen. Jon Ossoff, Sen. Raphael Warnock and Rep. Earl “Buddy” Carter, among others — states the representatives hope the “repeat championship team can join the many teams prior that have been honored by the President.”

“The Georgia Bulldogs, led by Head Coach Kirby Smart, completed a historic season in which they accomplished a 15-0 record and won their second National Championship in the same number of years,” the letter read. “The 2022-2023 team allowed an average of 14.2 points per game while scoring an incredible 41 points per game.”

Georgia will be the first national champion to visit the White House since the 2019-20 LSU Tigers.

This story is developing…