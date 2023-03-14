Pro Boxer Suspended For Failed Drug Test Has Name Cleared Due to Too Much Breakfast Food

Conor Benn is a professional boxer who was recently suspended. That suspension was for a failed drug test for clomifene, a female fertility drug.

For five months, Benn maintained that he didn’t take the drug. It turns out, he was right.

In reality, he had been eating too many eggs. That’s because clomifene can be found in urine samples following egg consumption. There are even multiple studies that back this up, though the studies into it are still new.

Because of his vindication, the boxer is going to be reinstated in the World Boxing Council ratings and issued a statement. The statement read:

“The WBC found that: (1) there was no conclusive evidence that Mr. Benn engaged in intentional or knowing ingestion of Clomiphene; (2) there were no failures in the procedures related to sample collection, sample analysis, or violations of Mr. Benn’s B Sample rights that would justify questioning or invalidating the Adverse Finding; and (3) Mr. Benn’s documented and highly-elevated consumption of eggs during the times relevant to the sample collection, raised a reasonable explanation for the Adverse Finding.”

When Conor Benn next boxes remains to be seen. However, it’s good that he was finally vindicated.

Manny Pacquiao Returning to Boxing

Famed boxer Manny Pacquiao announced that he’ll be returning to boxing in 2023.

“I have agreed with Rizin to fight next year, the date will soon be announced and also my opponent that Rizin will choose,” he said. “I’m open and excited to fight a Japanese fighter.”