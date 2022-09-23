LOOK: Protester Catches Himself on Fire During Laver Cup Tennis Match

So far, this year’s Laver Cup has been, quite literally, “lit.” A protestor in attendance at the event stormed one of the courts, planted himself near the net and accidentally set himself on fire. That’s an actual thing that happened.

Friday’s Laver Cup match between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Diego Schwartzman came to a pause when an apparent climate change protestor made his way to the playing surface. He then decided to ignite a fire — for whatever reason — setting himself aflame in the process.

Based on his reaction, it doesn’t appear that singing his arm hair appeared to be part of his plan. Security quickly approached the situation, putting out the fire and carrying the protester off the court.

Un activista entró a la pista de la Laver Cup con una camiseta en contra de los vuelos privados: "End UK private jets".pic.twitter.com/8Pkgigf4mj — Set Tenis (@settenisok) September 23, 2022

It’s not really clear what the purpose of this protest was (is it ever?) but the individual wore a short with the message, “End UK private jets.” Per the New York Post, the shirt also contained a web address that discussed climate change and inaction.

This year’s Laver Cup marks the fifth edition of the event. It’s a tournament that runs from Sept. 23-25 and pits a European Team vs. a World Team.

Fans have been pretty fired up about this year’s event. Apparently, so was one protester.

Climate Change Protesters Interrupt Major Sporting Events

Climate change protesters aren’t exactly strangers to interrupting major sporting events. Over the summer, a group brought the Tour de France to a screeching halt after blocking a stretch of the course.

A group of climate activists chained themselves together and blocked the road during Stage 10 of the event. Those individuals wore shirts that said, “We have 989 days left.”

Tour de France stopped due to environmental protest, race now resumed. Some had a nice relaxing time at the side of the road. (Getty Images) #TDF2022 pic.twitter.com/OALSXIkVOW — adam becket (@adambecket) July 12, 2022

After a slight delay, authorities were able to clear the course and cyclists were able to complete the 10th stage of the 2022 Tour de France.