Quarterback Aaron Rodgers Says Green Bay Packers Offense May Endure ‘Growing Pains’ During Training Camp

There probably aren’t a lot of people who would consider the Green Bay Packers offense to be “in trouble” heading into the 2022 season. With quarterback Aaron Rodgers back under center, it’s assumed everything will be just fine on that side of the football.

Ask Rodgers about it, though, and he does believe there might be some issues offensively. Well, at least when it comes to training camp. Right now, he believes the Green Bay defense is a step ahead of the offense.

“I was joking with a couple of my buddies on the squad and in the personnel department — could be a long training camp for the offense,” Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee Show. “I like the way our defense is looking and playing. Just, on paper, it looks like they’re gonna be formidable.”

Rodgers didn’t dive deep into the specifics, but particularly mentioned the secondary of Jaire Alexander, Rasul Douglas and Eric Stokes. The four-time league MVP believes that cornerback trio will give Green Bay’s young receivers some problems.

But Rodgers doesn’t view a “long training camp” as a bad thing. In the long run, he thinks it seeing a strong defense in camp could lead to better results.

“There could be some growing pains for the offense which would be great for us. It would be nice to take our lumps from time to time. It’ll help us get better.”

Aaron Rodgers Says New Receivers Will Learn Quickly

One of the biggest reasons Aaron Rodgers believes the Green Bay offense will be a step behind is because of the major changes at wide receiver. The Packers traded Pro Bowl receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders and selected three pass-catchers in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Green Bay picked up North Dakota State’s Christian Watson (second round), Nevada’s Romeo Doubs (fourth round) and Nebraska’s Samori Toure (seventh round).

“All three of the guys we drafted have physical gifts,” Rodgers said of the rookie receivers. “It’s gonna be great. There’s no better teacher for them on what NFL is gonna be like than going against our three corners. … Those guys will get a real quick initiation into the NFL.”

There are veteran guys at the receiver position — Sammy Watkins, Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard — who can help lead the way for Green Bay’s newest additions. The quicker the entire offense gets up to speed without Adams in the mix, the better off the Packers will be in 2022.