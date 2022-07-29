Quarterback Lamar Jackson on Criticism: ‘They Hated Jesus, And I’m Not Jesus’

Since he entered the professional ranks four years ago, Lamar Jackson has been a divisive NFL quarterback. Many people think he is great, many think he is overrated.

During a press conference on Thursday, the Baltimore Ravens star was asked about how he handles the criticism from fans, analysts and otherwise. He gave an incredible answer.

“They hated Jesus, and I’m not Jesus,” Jackson said. “So I don’t really worry about it … When you’re trying to be great, you’re trying to work your tail off, there’s gonna be negativity. I guess this is what comes with it.”

The 25-year-old just seems to be blocking out the haters, loving life and keeping things light. However, he is looking for some long-term financial stability.

Ravens and Lamar Jackson “Having Conversations” About Contract

Lamar Jackson is currently in the middle of a contract dispute with Baltimore – who chose him with the No. 32 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. After skipping OTA’s in May, he was present for the mandatory minicamp in June and is now practicing at the team’s training camp.

During mandatory minicamp, Jackson said the two sides were “having a conversation about it.” And based on his answers Thursday at training camp, it seems not much has changed over the past month.

“We’re still negotiating right now,” he said. “We talk whenever we have mutual free time. I’m working right now, we’re in camp right now.”

Lamar Jackson is set to earn $23 million this year, going into the fifth and final season of his rookie deal. But after 2022, he does not have a contract lined up yet. If the two sides cannot reach a long-term agreement, the Ravens would likely franchise tag their star quarterback.

Notably, Jackson is not represented by a professional agent. He and his mother negotiate his contracts, and they have together since he was drafted back in 2018.