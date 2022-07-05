Quarterback Robert Griffin III, Currently With ESPN, Doesn’t Rule Out NFL Return: ‘I Am Ready To Go Right Now’

Robert Griffin III hasn’t made an appearance on an NFL field since 2020. The former second-overall selection in the 2012 NFL Draft left the league as a backup, entering the world of broadcasting. Although his seat at ESPN is barely warm, the quarterback is staying in game shape in case his phone rings.

Knee injuries plagued the budding career of the mobile quarterback. Griffin III would start 15 games his rookie season, but tear his ACL in his first-ever playoff game that season. The injury was the second to the same knee; his first tear occurring in college at Baylor four years prior.

Surgeries and rehab prevented the quarterback from anchoring Washington’s starting role. And the emergence of Kirk Cousins as a viable starter left Griffin III irrelevant to the Redskins’ plans. However, the now-32-year-old carved out a role as a backup in Cleveland and Baltimore.

His opportunity in Cleveland provided a chance at a career rejuvenation, but the attempt flopped. Appearing in 28 games since his second season in Washington, Griffin III boasts a 7-13 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

Two seasons removed from the sideline, Robert Griffin III dreams of a renaissance. Speaking with KWTX in Waco, Texas, RGIII mentions, “I am ready to go right now. I train every day, I throw and workout. I know what it takes to get my body ready and I am doing those things.”

While he’s focusing on storytelling from his analyst chair, he’s not turning off the Backup QB Signal anytime soon – saying, “So, if I get that call this year, next year, or five years from now I will be ready to play.”

Robert Griffin III’s Desire Pushes Him Against The Grain

For the 32-year-old, playing football stays in the cards. But he’s an outlier in the new wave of aging vets accepting gigs on the television side of the game. Ryan Fitzpatrick – the 39-year-old journeyman – is leaving the sideline a year after fracturing his hip. However, he’s not going far. He joins a loaded panel of football minds for the upcoming inaugural season of Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime.

But Griffin III and Fitzpatrick both play second fiddle to the monstrous deal awaiting Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Upon the legend’s retirement from the game, he joins NFL on FOX as the lead color analyst aside play-by-play man Kevin Burkhardt.

For RGIII, there’s no questioning his eagerness. Rather, it all relies upon a team in dire need making the call.