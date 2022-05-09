Quarterback Russell Wilson Names New Dog ‘Bronco’ After Trade to Denver

Russell Wilson is making quite a few changes to his life. After being traded from the Seattle Seahawks to Denver Broncos, the NFL quarterback Wilson – alongside his wife, Ciara – have since purchased a 20,000-square-foot mansion and added a dog to their family. Fittingly, the couple has decided to name the new puppy “Bronco.”

Showing off the new dog on their social media platforms, Wilson apparently added Bronco to the family as a Mother’s Day gift for his wife – which will give the quarterback plenty of brownie points. The couple’s kids are also big fans of their new family member and are calling the puppy “Bronco Love Brownie”, according to the musician Ciara.

As for Bronco himself, he’ll have plenty of room to run around in his family’s $25 million mansion that sits on 5.34 acres of land. He’s going to be living quite the life, no doubt.

Wilson Joins the Broncos After Long Run with Seahawks

Many people thought Russell Wilson would stay with the Seattle Seahawks for the entirety of his NFL career, but the quarterback ultimately had other plans.

After throwing for over 37,000 yards and nearly 300 touchdowns in 10 seasons with Seattle, Wilson brings plenty of experience and firepower to the Broncos’ offense.

Wilson is coming off a strong season in 2021, which included 3,113 passing yards and 25 touchdowns compared to only six interceptions. The former NC State and Wisconsin signal-caller also rushed for 183 yards and two more scores last year in his final run with Seattle.

Wilson, who is now 33, was a third-round NFL Draft pick back in 2012.