Quarterback Tom Brady Opens up About Retiring from NFL, Quickly Returning

Ever since Tom Brady made the decision to retire and then quickly changed his mind and came back to the NFL, everyone has been wondering what led to his moves. What exactly made the veteran quarterback change his whole plan after just over a month of being retired? Well, now we know.

While Brady participated in Capital One’s The Match on Wednesday, in addition to fellow NFL quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ signal-caller was asked what led him to decide to retire – and then quickly change his mind.

“At this stage, it’s like 55% yes and 45% no. It’s not 100-0. That’s just the reality,” Brady said. “It’s not that I’m not 100% committed, it’s just as soon as I make the commitment to do it, it’s like ‘Ugh. All right, here we go.’

“It’s like running a marathon. You can’t decide two weeks before the marathon, ‘Hey, I’m going to start running.’ We got right to free agency and I felt some pressure to do it and talked to the team and organization and it all worked out.”

So, with that said, was Brady ready to hang up his cleats? He made it clear that he thought so, but – just like some things in life – his mind changed.

“Partly, you know, yes,” he said. “And I think when you’re their [Mahomes and Allen’s] age, if you were to ask me, ‘Are you going to play football next year?’ I would say there’s a 100% chance I’m playing. And I think as I’ve gotten older, that’s changed because I have other responsibilities.”

‘There’s More Responsibilities’ in Brady’s Life Nowadays

Tom Brady will turn 45 in August. While he’s still in great shape and could play for many more years, there are other important things in his life other than football. Among those are his wife and kids – and they’re the most important to him.

“So the responsibilities are many people taking care of me and things that I have off the field that are really important to me like my family, my kids, my wife’s done an amazing job of that,” Brady said. “That’s a big commitment from her, so it’s harder when you get older. I don’t even think they know what’s coming. Aaron [Rodgers] knows these things because your life gets bigger as we all do, our life gets more full – there’s more responsibilities.”

No one is sure how much longer Brady will play in the NFL. No matter if it’s just one more year or three, he has a post-retirement gig to look forward to – calling games for FOX Sports.