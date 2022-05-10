Quarterback Tom Brady Set to Join FOX Sports Following NFL Playing Career

Even after Tom Brady retires, the longtime NFL quarterback will still be heavily involved with the sport.

Although he has announced a return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for at least the 2022 season and could play much longer than one more year, Brady has already lined up his plans for his post-playing career – partnering with FOX Sports to be its lead NFL TV analyst.

“We are pleased to announce that immediately following his playing career, 7-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady will be joining us at @FOXSports as our lead analyst,” the official statement said.

According to FOX Sports, Brady’s deal with the network is a “long-term agreement” that will have him on the call of the biggest NFL games alongside play-by-play voice Kevin Burkhardt. Additionally, Brady will also be an ambassador for FOX Sports from a promotional perspective.

Judging by the statement from FOX Corporation CEO Lachlan Murdoch, FOX Sports is fired up to get Brady on board – just as it should be.

“We are delighted that Tom has committed to joining the Fox team and wish him all the best during this upcoming season,” Murdoch said.

Brady, who will turn 45 on August 3, is entering his 23rd NFL season in 2022.

Brady Finally Reveals Why He Came Out of Retirement

In a recent interview, Brady opened up about his decision to come out of retirement less than two months after announcing he was hanging up his cleats for good.

“I knew my body, physically, could still do what it could do. Obviously I have a love for the game, I think I’ll always have a love for the game,” Brady said. “I do think physically I’ll be able to do it. I just felt like there was still a place for me on the field.”

The seven-time Super Bowl champion announced his retirement on February 1 after years of speculation about when he might leave the game. However, he started to get the itch once again that he could still play and compete at an elite level – and that’s what led to his return.