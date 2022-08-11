Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa Defends Himself in Aftermath of Miami Dolphins’ Offseason Interest in Tom Brady

Tua Tagovailoa’s favorite pastime is explaining how much he does not listen to what people say.

He did it in June when he was asked about doubters of his arm strength. He did it in July when he was asked about doubters in general. And he did it again this week at training camp when he was asked how he feels about the Miami Dolphins trying to sign Tom Brady this offseason.

“Yeah, I mean, I’m still here,” Tagovailoa said, via ESPN. “To me, that’s all noise at this point.”

Last week, the NFL fined Miami $2 million and penalized the team its 2023 first-round pick and 2024 third-round pick. The league found that the Dolphins had impermissible contact with Tom Brady and former Saints head coach Sean Payton.

Tua Tagovailoa did not address anything related to the franchise tampering, but he did go into detail about how he handles outside “noise.”

“I would say the only thing that gets frustrating is if you hear it every day or if you see it every day,” he shared. “For me, I eliminate all of that. Don’t hear it. Don’t see it. I go home, go to my family, study, wake up the next day, come back and enjoy football.”

Tagovailoa has 4,467 pass yards with 27 touchdowns compared to 15 interceptions in 23 NFL games. This upcoming season, the quarterback is expected to take a big step forward with the acquisitions of head coach Mike McDaniel and wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Plus, second-year target Jaylen Waddle is due for improvements of his own.

Mike McDaniel Has Confidence in Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

Echoing Tua Tagovailoa, McDaniel explained the mindset of the team on the Tom Brady and Sean Payton matter. Yep, you guessed it: Nobody cares.

“For me, nothing happened. Everyone else is the one making it awkward,” McDaniel said. “It doesn’t occupy a single iota of space with anybody. It’s hard enough to be good in this league. As the Miami Dolphins, all of our energy is very coordinated and only has to do with us getting better and everything else would be an opportunity cost that we’re not willing to expend.”

Tua Tagovailoa discussing his chat with Tom Brady at joint practice: “23 years playing. That’s a long time. That’s a lot of knowledge, so I was asking him some things.”



McDaniel – who has been a full-time NFL coach on the offensive side of the ball for the past nine seasons – is a big fan of Tagovailoa’s skill set. The lefty admittedly does not have elite arm strength like Josh Allen and Justin Herbert. Still, McDaniel is confident that he can be a successful quarterback.

“He’s not throwing the ball 85 yards, but I don’t see the practical application of an 85-yard thrower,” McDaniel said earlier this summer. “Unless you have the best offensive line in the history of football and a defense that is too poor to add on rushers when you’re max protecting.”