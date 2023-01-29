Racing Legend AJ Foyt Changes Number For Team’s Car to Avoid White Supremacy Ties

Last week, AJ Foyt Racing announced their two teams for the INDYCAR season coming up. It was an unfortunate selection that has been corrected. Foyt and his family have racing in their blood. The team this year has two talented drivers, but someone needed to consult the group on their choices.

In life, there are coincidences. We can choose to ignore them or we can acknowledge them and do something about it. Some of those coincidences happen to make you look really bad.

When the AJ Foyt Racing team announced their numbers for the year would be No. 14 with Santino Ferrucci and No. 88 with Benjamin Pedersen. Those two numbers by themselves are nothing major. But together, it’s a major deal.

14/88 is a common combination referenced by white supremacists and neo-Nazis. 14 is a reference to the “14 words” which is a phrase used by these groups to define their beliefs. 88 stands for “Heil Hitler.” 8 = H in the numeric alphabet. 88 = HH. You can solve the rest.

AJ Foyt Racing had no intention of pairing these up in a malicious way. Still, to avoid any references in the future, they changed the No. 88 team to the No. 55. No harm, no foul.

A statement on changing our number from 88 to 55 for our second @TeamChevy entry. #INDYCAR pic.twitter.com/MXlz7WdEik — AJ Foyt Racing (@AJFoytRacing) January 27, 2023

Besides, 14 + 55 is a much funnier combination of numbers than the previous pairing they had.

AJ Foyt Racing Brings Young Talent to INDYCAR Roster

The two drivers that AJ Foyt Racing will bring to the INDYCAR Series are young. One of them has a lot of experience, while the other is a rookie. For Santino Ferrucci, it is his first full season in INDYCAR since 2021. At one time a feisty up-and-comer with plenty of promise, Ferrucci has something to prove this season.

Some NASCAR fans might remember Ferrucci raced a 20-race Xfinity Series schedule not long ago. He’s returned to the series since then for select races.

As for Benjamin Pedersen, what can you really say about the 23-year-old driver? He is a Danish-American with some F4, F3 and other open-wheel experience. He’s won races in those lower-tier series. But can he find success in INDYCAR? It will actually be very interesting to see which of these drivers ends up being the best for AJ Foyt Racing.

Now that they have the distractions out of the way, this team can focus on the upcoming season. 2023 could be a big year for AJ Foyt’s teams. I just hope they didn’t print a bunch of 14/88 merch before they realized that a change was needed.