Raiders Coach Says Derek Carr Shouldn’t Be Concerned with Las Vegas Working Out Colin Kaepernick

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels dispelled any rumors about Colin Kaepernick coming for Derek Carr’s job.

After the team worked out the 34-year-old Kaepernick this week, McDaniels remained the calm one in the room. He stated that the team still feels good about Carr as the Raiders’ starting quarterback.

“Nah, I mean, I think Derek’s pretty comfortable with where he’s at,” McDaniels said. “I think he knows who he is for us and I know he knows how I feel about him, how we feel about him.”

Las Vegas seemingly wanted to see Kaepernick in action because the team is looking for a formidable backup behind Carr. This offseason, the Raiders have added quarterbacks Nick Mullens and Jarrett Stidham to the roster.

It was Kaepernick’s first tryout for any NFL team since being released from the San Francisco 49ers following the 2016 season. In October 2017, he filed a grievance against the NFL, accusing owners of collusion to keep him out of the league. In February 2019, the two sides reached a confidential settlement.

Does Vegas Actually Have Confidence in Carr?

Last month, Carr agreed to a three-year, $121.5 million extension with the Raiders that runs through the 2025 season and boasts a no-trade clause.

“Derek has been the leader of this franchise for a long time and we are thrilled to continue that relationship moving forward,” McDaniels said in a statement released at the time. “He has been a great example of someone who always puts the team first. We appreciate his desire to keep doing that while leading on and off the field. It is clear how much Derek cares about this organization, his teammates and winning. I look forward to the opportunity to work with him this season and beyond.”

Going into his ninth year with Las Vegas after being selected 36th overall by the franchise in the 2014 NFL Draft, Carr made it clear how much he wanted to sign a long-term deal.

“I told my agent, ‘I’m either going to be a Raider, or I’m going to be playing golf,’” Carr said. “I don’t want to play anywhere else. That’s how much this place means to me … Hopefully we can build on that and I can finish what I set out to do nine years ago: Win a championship.”

However – as ESPN’s Bill Barnwell points out – the three-year extension actually does not have any guaranteed money after the 2022 campaign.