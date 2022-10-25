Two weeks after Davante Adams made headlines for shoving a photographer to the ground after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver is going viral again with a new video.

In the new video, the wide receiver is seen asking photographers on the field to move over as he headed toward the locker room. “Davante Adams was careful leaving the field on Sunday,” the video caption reads.

Some Twitter users quickly criticized Davante Adams. “It ain’t that hard to not push someone,” one user declared. Another added, “Careful? Like, it’s hard to not [to] shove people?”

“The fact he’s acting like this just tells me he did nothing wrong in KC (in his own head),” an observer stated. “His actions after he shoved the fella down and shown here tell me all I need to know about him as a MAN.”

Davante Adams notably did apologize for his actions on the field towards the photographer. “I’m coming off the field and I bumped into him and pushed him. I think he ended up on the ground, so I want to say sorry to him because that was just frustration mixed with him running in front of me and I shouldn’t have responded that way and that’s how I initially responded. I want to apologize to him for that.”

Raiders coach, Josh McDaniels, also spoke about the incident and said he supports Davante Adams. “As a person, he’s a great guy. I know that was an unfortunate situation. We obviously don’t want any of our guys to be doing anything like that. He knows that. He’s very well aware of that. But I know the person; I don’t think there was any intent behind it, on his part.”

Meanwhile, the incident remains under NFL investigation.

Following Shove on the Field, Davante Adams Was Charged With Misdemeanor Assault

Days after he shoved photographer Ryan Zebley to the ground at the Kansas City Chiefs game, Las Vegas Raiders player Davante Adams was charged with misdemeanor assaults. The charges were filed in the Municipal Court of Kansas City.

According to ESPN, Zebley suffered whiplash, a headache, as well as a possible minor concussion. The photographer was working for ESPN’s Monday Night Football during the game as a freelance photographer.

Authorities previously said in a statement obtained by ESPN. “At the end of the game, he was pushed to the ground causing injury. He made arrangements for private transport to the hospital for treatment at which time he called police. The injuries are preliminarily thought to be non-life threatening. The incident will be investigated by our Assault Unit detectives, upon completion they will coordinate with the applicable city or state prosecutor to determine any applicable charges.”

Adams is also due in court on November 10th. If convicted, he may face a jail term of six months or a fine of up to $1,000. Although the player is facing discipline from the NFL, a source stated that there’s no timetable for the decision from the league.