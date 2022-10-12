Raiders’ Davante Adams ‘Permanently Banned’ From Amusement Park for Shoving Photographer

A Kansas City amusement park is levying the harshest of punishments to Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams for shoving a photographer after Monday Night Football. Now, he’ll never get to experience some of the best fun Missouri has to offer.

Worlds of Fun, an amusement park located in Kansas City, has barred Adams from stepping foot on the premises. The park’s social media team fired off a tweet after the receiver shoved a cameraman down after the Raiders’ lost a 30-29 game to the Chiefs.

“BREAKING: Davante Adams has been permanently banned from Worlds of Fun,” the tweet read.

While the Raiders have experienced a roller-coaster year through the first five weeks of the NFL season, Adams won’t be experiencing any at Worlds of Fun. He’ll be missing out on great rides like Bamboozler, Detonator, Falcon’s Flight and so much more.

You have to wonder if this devastating news will impact Adams’ production the rest of the season.

While Worlds of Fun banning Davante Adams from the premises seems like a funny anecdote, the receiver pushing a photographer is a much more serious matter. There’s likely a penalty coming down from the NFL, though the extent remains unknown.

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels commented on the receiver’s actions following the Monday Night Football loss to the Chiefs.

“I support Davante wholeheartedly as a human being,” McDaniels stated. “As a person, he’s a great guy. I know that was an unfortunate situation. We obviously don’t want any of our guys to be doing anything like that. He knows that. He’s very well aware of that. But I know the person; I don’t think there was any intent behind it, on his part.”

Adams has caught plenty of grief over his actions in Kansas City. It’s undoubtedly an unfortunate situation, but he seems to still have the support of his coaches and teammates, despite the poor decision.

Adams quickly issued an apology for his actions, saying he “felt horrible immediately,” after shoving the camera man.