Raiders’ Davante Adams Says He, Derek Carr ‘Almost Died’ While Whitewater Rafting

Las Vegas Raiders teammates Davante Adams and Derek Carr have a special connection. It dates back to when they played college football together at Fresno State and extends past the field of play. The wide receiver recently revealed that he and his quarterback went through a near-death experience in their college years.

In a recent interview with ESPN, Adams said that he and Carr “almost died together” during a whitewater rafting excursion on the Upper Kings River in the Sierra Nevada mountains.

Apparently, there was one rule when it came to the adventure — don’t stop paddling. But when waters started to get a little rough, the oars were no longer put to use and all the occupants of the raft fell out.

“I stop paddling as soon as we get through there because – literally – we were going down,” Adams said.

Although the two faced a life-threatening situation, everyone occupying the boat made it out safely. Still, it was a scary endeavor that brought the teammates even closer together.

Davante Adams, Derek Carr Reunite in Las Vegas

It’s been nearly a decade since Davante Adams and Derek Carr played pitch-and-catch on a football field together. After haunting defenses while at Fresno State in the early 2010s, Adams was selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 2014 NFL Draft, where he’s spent a majority of his career.

Carr has spent his entire career with the Raiders.

Because of the time separation since the two last wore the same uniform, there might still be a transition period for the quarterback-wide receiver tandem. Having that prior knowledge and experience together should help, though.

Plus, Adams has enough talent to make the situation work. He was a five-time Pro Bowl selection with the Packers and the team’s top receiver. Carr has earned three trips to the Pro Bowl in his career.

The Raiders open the 2022 NFL season on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:25 p.m. CT and will air on CBS.