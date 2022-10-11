Raiders’ Davante Adams Shoves Photographer in Angry Outburst After MNF Loss: VIDEO

1-4 through the first five games of the 2022 NFL season, the Las Vegas Raiders are a frustrated bunch. That includes star receiver Davante Adams, who let some of that frustration show following the Raiders’ 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs (4-1) in Week 5 on Monday night.

Adams, making his way back to the visitor’s locker room, shoved a cameraman to the ground whom he said jumped in front of him.

Raiders’ WR Davante Adams moments after the Raiders loss to the Chiefs: pic.twitter.com/lEjoOHS7x2 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2022

Adams issued an apology after the game at his locker.

“I want to apologize to the guy, there was some guy running off the field, and he ran, like jumped in front of me coming off the field and I bumped into him, kind of pushed him, and he ended up on the ground,” Adams said, via ESPN. “So I wanted to say sorry to him for that because that was just frustration mixed with him literally just running in from of me. I shouldn’t have responded that way, but that’s how I initially responded. So, I want to apologize to him for that.”

Davante Adams Facing Potential Discipline for Postgame Shove

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Adams is facing discipline from the league and potentially a suspension for shoving the cameraman to the ground. The NFL is in the reviewing process of the incident. Adams later apologized for a second time — this time on Twitter.

Sorry to the guy I pushed over after the game. Obviously very frustrated at the way the game ended and when he ran infront of me as I exited that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately. Thats not me..MY APOLOGIES man hope you see this. — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) October 11, 2022

“Sorry to the guy I pushed over after the game,” Adams wrote. “Obviously very frustrated at the way the game ended and when he ran in front of me as I exited that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately. Thats not me … MY APOLOGIES man hope you see this.”

Adams, 29, is in his first season with Las Vegas. The Raiders acquired the All-Pro wideout in a blockbuster trade with the Green Bay Packers in March. He inked a five-year, $40 million deal with the Raiders after the trade. Adams has hauled in 29 receptions for 414 yards and five touchdowns this season. His talents were on full display on “Monday Night Football,” as he recorded 58-and-48-yard scores.

Adams’ frustration came, however, as the Raiders faced fourth-and-1 from their own 46 with 46 seconds remaining in the game. Adams was to be the recipient of quarterback Derek Carr’s deep ball attempt but collided with fellow receiver Hunter Renfrow as the ball fell incomplete and Kansas City walked away with the victory.