Raiders Fans Expected to Outnumber Rams Fans at SoFi Stadium During TNF

Although the Raiders haven’t been in Los Angeles for almost 30 years, they might outnumber Rams fans at SoFi Stadium during Thursday Night Football. It isn’t often that an NFL team gets outnumbered in terms of fans in their own stadium. Given the Rams’ unique situation, that might be the case tomorrow night.

This has been an issue with the Rams for a while. In a city with so much else going on, it is hard to be relevant. If the Bengals had won the Super Bowl last season instead, and then went on to have a season like LA is having the alarm bells would be ringing.

However, that is a pro if you’re a struggling coaching staff or a quarterback playing for the team. If no one is paying attention when you’re doing badly, are you really doing badly? That culture, or lack thereof, and the Raiders’ previous history in the city might make for a meager home crowd.

The Los Angeles Times highlighted the fact that the Raiders had an overwhelming majority of fans when they took on the Chargers. Somewhere around a 74% to 26% margin in favor of the black and silver in 2021, according to Vivid Seats, a ticket exchange company.

Vivid Seats projects that the Raiders will have a 63% majority of the crowd over the Rams for Thursday Night Football. They say that these fans aren’t coming in from Nevada, either. These are Californians.

“The overwhelming majority of orders are from fans in California,” the ticket company said.

Raiders Will Face New Look Rams With Baker Mayfield

The thing that everyone will be interested in seeing is the Rams’ offense with Baker Mayfield leading it. That is not something I thought we would see. Not sure anyone thought it would happen when the season began. However, injuries have piled up. So, Baker is the man in LA.

This Raiders team was 2-7 and facing another season outside of the playoffs. Now, with three wins in a row and with a ton of momentum, they will try to take down the Rams. If they can pick up a win, it will help put them closer to second place in the AFC West.

Will Baker Mayfield and the Rams be able to spoil the Raiders’ win streak?