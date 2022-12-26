Raiders RB Josh Jacobs Rips Organization, Appears Ready to Move on from Las Vegas

The words, “I want out of here,” didn’t exactly come out of the mouth of Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, but one can go ahead and assume that’s what he means. The star didn’t hold back after the team suffered a 13-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Eve.

Jacobs was asked about dealing with defeat after defeat following Saturday’s game in Pittsburgh. He sounds like a player that would enjoy some new scenery in 2023.

“Man, I’m tired of dealing with this s—. I’m tired of dealing with this s—,” Jacobs said. “Every day I come here and bust my ass. I see the guys bust their ass and the result is not there. And, you know, for me, the last four years the result hasn’t been there. Quite frankly, I don’t know what else to do.”

Safe to say Josh Jacobs won’t be coming back to Vegas in 2023 pic.twitter.com/W8cnobcQjI — Cruz Oxenreider (@TheRealCruzOx) December 25, 2022

Jacobs, a first-round selection in the 2019 NFL Draft, is a two-time Pro Bowl selection. He’s been outstanding this season, despite the Raiders’ 6-9 record, piling up 1,539 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground.

He’s also hauled in 47 receptions for 369 yards for Las Vegas. But when your primary goal is winning, stats don’t really matter that much.

This season marks the final year of Josh Jacobs’ rookie contract. From the sound of it, he’ll be looking for a new place to call home next season.

Raiders Appeared to Make Some Improvement

Before Saturday’s loss to Pittsburgh, things had slightly turned around for the Las Vegas Raiders. The team had won four of its previous five games, which included a shocking victory over the New England Patriots.

The improved play out of Las Vegas put the team right in the thick of a Wild Card spot for this year’s NFL playoffs. While not mathematically eliminated just yet, the Raiders need some help to get to the postseason.

Had the Raiders defeated the Steelers on Saturday, they’d be sitting at 7-8 with a legitimate shot to land a spot in the playoffs. That probably added to Jacobs’ frustration over the weekend.

Las Vegas closes out the year with back-to-back home games against the 49ers and Chiefs.