Raiders WR Davante Adams Facing Charges for Shoving Photographer to Ground

Las Vegas Raiders (1-4) receiver Davante Adams is being charged with Misdemeanor assault in the Municipal Court of Kansas City for shoving a cameraman to the ground following his team’s 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs (4-1) on Monday night.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, court records state that Adams committed assault by an intentional, overt act which inflicted bodily injury. ESPN freelance cameraman Ryan Zebley reportedly suffered whiplash, a head ache and a possible minor concussion from the shove. Adams’ court date is on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Adams shoved Zebley to the ground while walking to the locker room. Adams is facing a possible fine and/or suspension from the NFL. Zebley filed a report Tuesday after he went to the hospital to be treated for “non life-threatening injuries.”

Frustration Boils Over for Davante Adams After Raiders’ Loss to Chiefs

The shove came moments after the Raiders faced a fourth-and-1 from their own 46 with 46 ticks remaining in the game. Quarterback Derek Carr had one thing on his mind: get the ball to Adams. Carr tried, launching one downfield in Adams’ vicinity. Adams, however, collided with fellow receiver Hunter Renfrow and the ball fell incomplete to seal the Chiefs‘ victory.

Adams issued an apology after the game at his locker.

“I want to apologize to the guy, there was some guy running off the field, and he ran, like jumped in front of me coming off the field and I bumped into him, kind of pushed him, and he ended up on the ground,” Adams said, via ESPN. “That was just frustration mixed with him literally just running in from of me. I shouldn’t have responded that way, but that’s how I initially responded. So, I want to apologize to him for that.”

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels was supportive of his star receiver Davante Adams on Tuesday.

“I support Davante wholeheartedly as a human being,” McDaniels said. “As a person, he’s a great guy. I know that was an unfortunate situation. We obviously don’t want any of our guys to be doing anything like that. He knows that. He’s very well aware of that. I know the person; I don’t think there was any intent behind it, on his part.

“But whatever [the NFL] asks of us, whatever they need from us, obviously we’ll comply. But we’re kind of in a wait-and-see [situation] at this point.”