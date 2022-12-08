Rams-Broncos Christmas Day Game to Air on Nickelodeon, NFL Fans Concerned About the Children

Christmas Day. A day of spending time with family, opening gifts and kids reaching the zenith of their break from school. Also a Sunday, which means we’ve got a slate of NFL games to enjoy. Or in the case of the Los Angeles Rams (3-9) –Denver Broncos (3-9) — a game to endure.

The two disappointments will go head-to-head inside SoFi Stadium at 4:30 p.m. on CBS and wait for it…Nickelodeon. The Matchup will indeed be the latest “NFL Nickmas Game” to simulcast on the kid’s network, ready-made for fans of all ages.

But fans, however, are concerned.

For the children mainly, who will be subjected to seeing two of the league’s worst offenses on what is supposed to be a joyous day. The Broncos rank 32nd in scoring offense (13.8 PPG) while the Rams sit 29th (16.8 PPG).

“If there’s a good way to prevent future generations of kids from ever enjoying football, I would sit them down to watch a Rams/Broncos game,” one Twitter user wrote. “This is the equivalent of those 80’s PSA’s that do nothing but traumatize people for life.”

At the beginning of the season, the scheduled game had some appeal to it. Matthew Stafford and the defending Super Bowl champion Rams taking on Russell Wilson and the new-look Broncos. A matchup pitting two teams in playoff position against each other.

Wrong. Christmas Day’s matchup is merely a suck-off featuring two basement dwellers who don’t even own first-round picks in this year’s draft.

“Showing a bunch of kids a “rams vs broncos” game will just make them hate football,” another fan wrote. “The scheduling on these games has been horrid.”

Rams-Broncos Set for ‘NFL Nickmas Game’

Fortunately for fans, there will be aspects of the broadcast to make the game a better watch. Slime and SpongeBob tie-ins will be prevalent, especially when scores occur (if they in fact do).

Oh, and Patrick Star (Bill Fagerbakke) will also appear virtually and lend a hand to some commentary. That in itself is worth the watch.