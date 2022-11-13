Rams-Cardinals Game Could Feature Colt McCoy in a Battle of Backup QBs

The old coaching cliche “next man up” might be taken to a new level on Sunday. There’s a chance that Sunday’s game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals features a pair of backup quarterbacks: Colt McCoy and John Wolford.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, both Kyler Murray and Matthew Stafford are questionable for this weekend’s game. The Cardinals don’t plan to make a decision until they see Murray go through pre-game warm-ups.

Stafford, on the other hand, will need to clear the NFL‘s concussion protocol on Sunday morning if he hopes to play. Based on that, there’s a pretty good chance we see two backups on the field.

McCoy, a 13-year NFL veteran, started three games last season while Murray was injured. He posted a 2-1 record. For his career, McCoy owns a 10-23 record as a starter. He has not appeared in a game this season.

Wolford is in his third season with the Rams. He’s played in four games and made one start in 2020. He’s thrown just 42 career passes in the league and has not played during the 2022 campaign.

Both the Cardinals and Rams are going through disappointing seasons. Arizona sits at 3-6 on the year while Los Angeles owns a 3-5 record.

Speaking of QB Injuries in the NFL …

It sounds like there’s bad news for both the Rams and the Cardinals this weekend at the quarterback position. On the opposite coast, though, there’s some slightly more promising news involving another NFL quarterback.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday that Buffalo Bills gunslinger Josh Allen will likely play during Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. That’s a good sign for the team heading into a huge matchup.

Allen sustained an elbow injury last weekend in a 20-17 loss to the New York Jets. Though he didn’t leave the game, the injury kept him out of practice multiple days the past week. There were some concerns he might be sidelined for this week’s game.

While Buffalo still has Allen listed as questionable against Minnesota, it seems likely he’ll be on the field.