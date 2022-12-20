Rams Fans ‘Can’t Wait’ to Watch Baker Mayfield Start on Monday Night Football

Monday Night Football tonight is going to be the first time we see Baker Mayfield start for the Los Angeles Rams, and fans are excited. After his improbable 98-yard game-winning drive on short notice, Mayfield has found himself embraced by his new fanbase.

He looks ready to face the cold in his first start with his new team.

Had to bring out the royal tracksuits in GB! 🥶 pic.twitter.com/IVVgradqca — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 19, 2022

When Baker Mayfield was first with the Cleveland Browns, he was a fan favorite. He is undoubtedly charismatic. With less than 48 hours of preparation, which included a flight from North Carolina to Los Angeles, he did something we have never seen before.

Now, fans can’t wait to see what his follow-up performance is like. “Can’t wait how Baker Mayfield Does Tonight,” a fan shared on Twitter. They aren’t alone, either.

Baker Mayfield Excites Rams Fans

On social media, Rams fans and even some folks that support other teams are looking forward to this game. What if Baker Mayfield in his second week with the Rams takes down Aaron Rodgers and the Packers? Is it possible?

Fans want the Rams to “Let Mayfield bake.” We’ll see how loose the reigns are with Sean McVay’s playcalling.

There are Browns fans that wish they still had Baker. Well, they at least have a soft spot for the quarterback still. He really did leave an impression on the franchise and put a lot of effort into turning the team around. But like others before him, he couldn’t do it.

“Is it bad that I’m more excited about the Rams game tonight because of Baker than I was Saturday for the Browns?” a fan asked online. No, that’s not bad. But, you should get that 17 jersey.

Another fan is hoping that the Baker Mayfield hype holds up well. It would be awful to see him flop after what he did last week. He’s had a lot more time to learn the playbook, so who knows what he’ll do on Monday Night Football.

“First time I’m excited to watch the Rams in a while. BAKER AFFECT #QB1. (Need this to age well),” the fan tweeted. It’s worth believing in, isn’t that what fandom is all about?

Even though this is a lost season for the Rams, especially after the Super Bowl win last season, it feels like the fanbase is reignited. They might be looking at the quarterback and the offense of the future. McVay is a great coach, give him a healthy, decent, or dare I say good QB, and watch what he does with them.