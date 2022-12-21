rams-qb-matthew-stafford-finally-responds-to-retirement-rumors

Over the past few weeks, there has been speculation that Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford could retire at the end of the 2022 season.

Stafford is on injured reserve, out for the remainder of the season with a spinal cord contusion. In an interview on “The Morning After” podcast, hosted by his wife, Kelly, Stafford put the kibosh on all the rumors.

“No,” said Stafford, when asked if he was planning on retiring.

Stafford, 34, injured his neck in the Rams’ 27-20 Week 11 loss to the New Orleans Saints. He left the game after being evaluated for a concussion. Head coach Sean McVay later said Stafford felt numbness in his legs after taking a hit during the game, per ESPN.

On the Nov. 15 episode of her podcast, Kelly expressed concern for her husband.

“I truly love watching my husband compete and do something he loves,” she said. “It’s what gives him joy, therefore it gives me joy. But would I give it up in a heartbeat? 1,000 percent. I’d give up the football, the money, the fame, everything. I don’t need that. I just need the man I fell in love with to be the same man for my kids and the life that we are going to live.”

McVay said earlier this month he didn’t anticipate Stafford needing surgery on his neck in the offseason.

“He’ll be good,” McVay said. “To my knowledge, there’s nothing like that that’s going to be required or necessary. And it will be great for Matthew to have a healthy offseason and do a lot of the things that I think he’ll feel good about being able to do.”

Former NFL Doctor Chimes in on Matthew Stafford’s Neck Injury

Dr. David Chao, who served as the head team physician for the San Diego Chargers from 1997-2013, recently said that Stafford will have to undergo surgery this offseason or consider retiring from the league.

“It seems Matthew Stafford and his family will have a choice this offseason,” Chao said on Sports Injury Central. “Either do something to correct the risk of further spinal cord contusion and potential permanent damage, usually with a neck surgery, fusion surgery, decompression surgery of some kind, which you can return to play. Or you can decide to hang it up after 14 seasons and a Super Bowl ring.”

In nine games this season, Stafford threw for 2,087 yards with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions on 68% passing.