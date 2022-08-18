Rams Quarterback Matthew Stafford Comments on Lingering Elbow Tendinitis Heading Into Season

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams remain a favorite pick to win Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona next February. However, pulling off a retool on the fly without significant starting resources often poses a great threat to those efforts.

But adding Allen Robinson into the mix, and extending the contracts of Stafford, Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp and head coach Sean McVay has the organization’s eyes set on the prize.

Furthermore, returning a great bulk of the players that won the title last February gives the newest iteration of the Rams a tremendous launching pad.

But concern exists when it comes to the longevity and health of the quarterback. Often heralded as a gritty warrior for playing through pain, one lingering issue could derail plans for repeated success with Stafford.

The quarterback addressed his comfort and plan of action for dealing with his elbow tendinitis. While the ailment won’t prohibit Stafford’s participation come Week 1 of the NFL’s regular season, it still requires attention as problems persist.

Stafford spoke with reporters on Wednesday from training camp before practicing. “I felt like I got a bunch of good work in,” Stafford said. “I feel good and right on track to be doing what I want to be doing.”

But regardless of his demeanor to treat the issue, Stafford insists it’s a manageable injury throughout the season. “I know that functionally I feel like I can do everything I need to do,” Stafford said. “So, just trying to continue on that road.”

McVay voiced a similar tune as his quarterback, saying “He looked like the Matthew I know.” After winning a Super Bowl in Stafford’s first season in Los Angeles, getting the same performance propels the Rams toward the top of the heap for a consecutive season.

Matthew Stafford Holds the Keys to Success for the Rams

Without a healthy Stafford, none of Los Angeles’ accomplishments come to fruition. After a five-year failed experiment with Jared Goff, the trade for Stafford brought heightened expectations. But 17 regular season games and three postseason appearances later, Stafford and company delivered.

For Sean McVay – a football savant stuck in NFC postseason purgatory – acquiring Stafford became priority No. 1 last offseason. The coach went on a profanity-laden rant to ownership, pleading to approve an acquisition by any means necessary.

The coach said, “We can sit here and exist, and be OK winning nine to 11 games, and losing in the f—ing divisional round and feel like, ‘Oh, everything’s OK.’ Or, we could let our motherf—ing nuts hang, and go trade for this f—ing quarterback, and give ourselves a chance to go win a f—ing world championship. You ready to f—ing do this or what?

Worked out pretty well for McVay and the organization in just one year. With a healthy Stafford under center again, the possibilities are endless.