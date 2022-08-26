Rams Star Aaron Donald Won’t Face Punishment from NFL for Swinging Helmet During Joint Practice

Using an opponent’s helmet as a weapon won’t come with a penalty for Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald. The NFL will not issue a punishment for the dangerous incident, according to multiple reports.

During a joint practice between the Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, a melee unfolded on the field. In the middle of the fight, Donald used a Bengals helmet as a weapon, swinging it multiple times at players.

If that happens in a game, Donald would likely face serious consequences and fines. But, because it happened during a practice, the NFL won’t intervene.

Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported that Donald won’t face any punishment from the league. It’s not the NFL’s policy to get involved in these kinds of situations.

It’s probably not the best idea to have last year’s Super Bowl teams competing in a joint practice just a few weeks before the start of the new season. There’s still probably plenty of intensity between the two.

It remains unclear whether or not the Rams will take any action against Donald for the incident. Head coach Sean McVay didn’t seem too pleased with how things unfolded.

“The goal is really to get good work in, positively push one another. We don’t want any cheap stuff,” McVay said. “We have no place for fighting… These opportunities really matter, and we can’t afford to miss it for dumb s—. We won’t have it. I don’t expect that and I know Zac are very much aligned.”

The Rams and Bengals will close out the preseason with an on-field matchup on Saturday, Aug. 27. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. CT. Hopefully helmets stay on during this game.

Not the Best Look for Aaron Donald

Look, we’ve seen this kind of stuff happen regularly throughout training camp. Many times, we see teammates get involved in intense scrums during practice. But swinging a helmet is a pretty dangerous action.

Below is a video of Aaron Donald’s involvement in the altercation from earlier in the week:

Things could’ve ended much uglier than they did. Hopefully, this is the last time we see this kind of incident unfold at a joint practice — or on the field in any capacity, really.