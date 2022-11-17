Rams Star Van Jefferson Shares Incredibly Emotional Moment With His Father After Cardinals Game

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson shared an emotional moment with his father this weekend. After a narrow loss to divisional rival Arizona Cardinals, Van found his father, Shawn Jefferson, at midfield.

Shawn Jefferson is the wide receivers coach and associate head coach of the Arizona Cardinals. After Arizona’s 27-17 win, the young wideout found his father and embraced him.

The younger Jefferson was visibly upset after the loss, but his father, a member of the winning team, made sure to console his son. He reminded him to keep his head up and to “keep fighting,” saying things would only get harder in the future.

Hard Knocks cameras captured the emotional moment, which reminds us all why we love football so much, from pee-wee level up to the National Football League. You can watch the viral clip below.

#Rams WR Van Jefferson and his father, #Cardinals coach Shawn Jefferson, shared a very emotional moment after the Week 10 game 🙏pic.twitter.com/LpidHCKC0v — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 15, 2022

Shawn tells his 26-year-old son to “stay in the fight” after the heartbreaking loss, serving as a reminder of the lessons of resilience all fathers pass onto their sons at some point.

It’s also clear that the pair love and respect each other. Even the Rams wide receivers coach Eric Yarber comes up and tells Shawn how much he loves his son.

“After you come out of this test, you’re rewarded with another test,” Shawn told his son. The messages reminds us that continuing to push forward is key to success.

The exchange between the duo displays the value of a meaningful father-and-son relationship. The interaction reminds us of how football can help mold young men into better leaders, thinkers, and citizens of our country.

Van Jefferson and Shawn Jefferson’s Path to Becoming Divisional Rivals

Before Shawn Jefferson was a coach in the league and before his son became a standout for the Los Angeles Rams, Shawn played in the league for over a decade. After being drafted by the Houston Oilers in the ninth round of the 1991 NFL Draft, then played for the San Diego Chargers from 1991-95, appearing in Super Bowl XXIX.

Then, Jefferson appeared in another Super Bowl as his New England Patriots lost to the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl XXXI.

Jefferson went on to play for the Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions after his time in New England. He finished his career with 470 receptions for 7,023 yards and 29 touchdowns. He got into coaching shortly after.

While the wide receivers coach with the Tennessee Titans from 2013-2015, his son Van Jefferson attended high school at Ravenwood High School in Brentwood, Tennessee. Van went to Ole Miss before transferring to Florida. Van ultimately finishing his college career with 175 receptions for 2,159 yards and 16 touchdowns in 45 games played.

Shawn continued coaching in the NFL as his son was entering the league. Shawn became the wide receivers coach in Arizona in 2021, a year after divisional rival Los Angeles Rams had selected Van in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.