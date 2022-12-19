Rams vs. Packers: How to Watch Monday Night Football

Week 15 of the NFL season is almost complete. It’s already been one of the whackiest weekends of the year and we still have one game to play, with the Los Angeles Rams playing the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football.

Without question, the Rams and Packers have been two of the most disappointing teams during the season. The Rams are 4-9 after winning last year’s Super Bowl. Nobody expected an Aaron Rodgers-led Packers team to be sitting at 5-8 either.

At the beginning of the year, many thought this might be a potential NFL playoff matchup. That’s not going to be the case, though. So, just sit back, relax and enjoy the only time these two teams will play this year.

Here’s how you can watch Monday Night Football this week:

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams (4-9) vs. Green Bay Packers (5-8)

Los Angeles Rams (4-9) vs. Green Bay Packers (5-8) Location: Lambeau Field

Lambeau Field Kickoff: 7:15 PM CT

7:15 PM CT TV: ABC/ESPN (traditional broadcast)/ ESPN 2/ESPN+ (ManningCast)

ABC/ESPN (traditional broadcast)/ ESPN 2/ESPN+ (ManningCast) Spread: Packers -7.5

Beloved ManningCast Nearly Done for 2022 NFL Season

The ManningCast has become a fan favorite for viewers watching Monday Night Football. It’s a great alternate broadcast, providing an awesome mix of in-depth analysis, humor and great guest appearances.

Monday night’s broadcast between the Rams and Packers marks the second-to-last time the ManningCast will run this year. It’s the final time during the regular season. It’s also the third straight Monday Night Football game Peyton and Eli Manning have covered.

The final ManningCast of the year will come in the postseason. The Manning brothers will be on set during Wild Card weekend, though further details on that have not yet been provided.

So, if you’re a fan of ESPN’s alternate ManningCast coverage, be sure to tune into it this week. It’ll be one of the last opportunities to see Peyton and Eli this NFL season.