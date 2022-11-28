Rams WR Allen Robinson Suffers Season-Ending Injury, Sean McVay Says

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay had some disappointing news to share after yet another loss on Sunday. Following a 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, McVay revealed that wide receiver Allen Robinson needs foot surgery and will miss the remainder of the 2022 season.

Robinson did not play in Sunday’s game against the Chiefs. He entered this weekend listed as “questionable,” by the Rams.

Rams’ HC Sean McVay told reporters that WR Allen Robinson needs foot surgery and will miss the rest of the season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 28, 2022

Many thought Robinson would provide the Rams offense with a major spark in the passing attack, especially with Odell Beckham Jr. going into free agency. That hasn’t been the case, though.

Robinson has totaled 33 receptions for 339 yards and three touchdowns this year. Unfortunately for the veteran receiver, that’s how his 2022 NFL season will conclude.

Injuries Piling Up for Los Angeles Rams

Sean McVay’s unfortunate update on Allen Robinson is just the latest blow to the Los Angeles Rams offense. The unit continues to battle the injury bug, especially at the skill positions.

Just a few weeks ago, star receiver Cooper Kupp suffered a knee injury against the Arizona Cardinals, forcing him to leave the contest. He was ruled out for the next six-to-eight weeks because of the injury.

With Robinson also out, the Rams are now without two of their top three receivers on the season. Kupp totaled 75 catches for 812 yards and six touchdowns.

To make matters worse, quarterback Matthew Stafford missed Sunday’s game against the Chiefs while in concussion protocol. Los Angeles turned to Bryce Perkins, who completed 13-of-23 passes for 100 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

As the injuries have piled up for the Rams, so, too, have the losses. Los Angeles sits with a 3-8 record through 11 games just one season after winning the Super Bowl. Calling the 2022 campaign a disappointment would be a major understatement.