Rams WR Cooper Kupp Clutches Leg, Leaves Game After Taking Nasty Fall

Things have gone from bad to worse for the Los Angeles Rams. During Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, wide receiver Cooper Kupp suffered an apparent leg injury and had to be helped to the bench.

Kupp’s injury came after a nasty fall in the second half of the game. He was seen clutching his leg and was visibly emotional on the sideline after leaving the contest.

Kupp left the game after catching three passes against the Cardinals.

Cooper Kupp is grabbing his leg after the last play. pic.twitter.com/daG0LtZsBT — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 13, 2022

Los Angeles was without starting quarterback Matthew Stafford on Sunday due to concussion protocol. Obviously, it’s unclear the severity of Kupp’s injury at this time, but based on his emotions, it doesn’t look too promising.

Heading into Sunday’s game, Kupp had piled up 813 yards and six touchdowns on 72 catches. The Rams entered the game with a 3-5 record.

NFL Fans Show Concern for Cooper Kupp

Cooper Kupp has established himself as one of the top pass-catchers in the NFL. Seeing the Rams’ star receiver suffer a potentially serious injury isn’t what anyone wanted to see.

Several fans from across the league expressed concern for the wide receiver after seeing the injury. The hope, of course, is that it’s not too serious.

“I hope the injury is not as bad as it looked; QB didn’t go to him all game & then this,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Damn it man. Bounce back Coop,” another fan wrote on social media.

We’ll likely find out more regarding the severity of Kupp’s injury following Sunday’s game against the Cardinals.

Cooper Kupp Wants Open Dialogue on Slit-Film Turf

Cooper Kupp’s injury on Sunday comes just a day after the wide receiver expressed concern over playing on slit-film turf. He says he wants to open up the dialogue on the matter.

“I believe that we — and all teams — should be playing on grass,” Kupp said. “This is an age-old issue, and I believe the time to address the problem is now! Let’s have the conversation.”

The NFLPA also released a statement over the weekend, calling for the NFL to ban the slit-film turf. It’s unlikely the league makes any move during the regular season.