Randy Moss Says He Didn’t Attend Tennessee Because of Peyton Manning

Peyton Manning‘s tardiness in college cost the Tennessee Volunteers one of the best wide receivers ever to play the game. At least that’s the story according to former NFL superstar Randy Moss.

Moss recently revealed why he didn’t attend Tennessee, placing the blame on Manning. He said it dates back to his recruiting visit when he was still a high school prospect.

“He wasn’t punctual,” Moss said during Monday’s ManningCast. “That was the reason I didn’t become a Volunteer. Peyton was late.”

.@RandyMoss says Peyton Manning messed up his recruitment to Tennessee 😂



"That was the reason I didn't become a Volunteer, Peyton was late." pic.twitter.com/BlohotL6P6 — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 6, 2022

While Moss was on campus, Manning was apparently back in Virginia. He explained what he was doing and why he was away from campus when the wide receiver showed up for a recruiting visit.

“I was seeing my girlfriend, now wife, at Virginia,” Manning said. “I got up at 3 in the morning, drove all the way back. I said, ‘Randy, we’re gonna throw it every play here for three years, you’ll be headed to the NFL.’ He was not hearing it.”

Can you imagine a college football roster with Peyton Manning and Randy Moss? It might’ve been one of the most explosive offensive units in the history of the sport.

But, unfortunately, we’ll never know, thanks to Manning’s tardiness.

Could the Popular ManningCast Run a Full Season? Peyton Weighs in

Monday night’s conversation with Randy Moss is just one of the reasons NFL fans absolutely love the ManningCast. The alternate broadcast from ESPN provides in-depth analysis, as well as fun stories and great guests. It’s a great way to enjoy a football game.

Right now, the ManningCast operates during just 10 games of the 17-game NFL schedule. Is there a chance it expands for a full season? Peyton Manning weighed in on that idea.

“We thought 10 was a good number. We kind of run out of things to talk about after 10,” Peyton said, via Awful Announcing. “Plus, I think it keeps our guests kind of fresh. Thirty guests that really love football, come from different professions and different backgrounds just kind of makes it more fresh.

“But ESPN, certainly, says there are certain games that are important to them, but then Eli and I had the ability where, if a date didn’t work because of a family commitment or whatnot, maybe we go to the next week.”

That might come as a disappointment to some fans, but it’s probably for the betterment of the show. It just means you have to enjoy the times we do get the ManningCast even more.